(WHTM) – A West Virginia man living in Franklin County has been charged with criminal homicide and kidnapping after a body was discovered in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Pennsylvania State Police say on December 17 Troopers were contacted by the Washington County, Maryland 911 center/Hagerstown Police regarding a body being found in Terrapin Park.

Troopers say the victim, 20-year-old Isiah Clark, suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Two women had contacted 911 and reported an incident on the 14000 block of Ditto Road in Montgomery Township Franklin County, saying they and Clark lived there with Shane Adrian Bradley, 31, as well as others.

State Police say Bradley and Clark allegedly had a “minor verbal altercation” and that Bradley shot Clark. Bradley is also accused of forcing another man to assist him with loading Clark’s body into a car and forcing the two women and a man into the vehicle into duress.

The vehicle was driven into Maryland where Clark’s body was left and the two women were freed. The second man was located unharmed by Maryland State Police.

On December 19 Bradley was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Greensboro, North Carolina. Bradley will be extradited to Pennsylvania at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or those involved is asked to contact State Police at 717-264-5161.