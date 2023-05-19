CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Carroll Township Police say officers arrested Andrew Harrison on multiple sex crime charges, including rape of a child and statutory sexual assault.

According to police, officers began their investigation in November after accusations that Harrison was sexually assaulting a child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim and other witnesses told police Harrison allegedly touched the child inappropriately multiple times in his truck, at the store, in parking lots, and at different homes.

Police say the victim reported Harrison bribed her with money and vapes and said he would get in trouble if she told anyone.

In an interview with officers, police say Harrison was aware of the allegations but denied any wrongdoing.

A warrant was obtained for Harrison’s arrest after he moved to another state. According to court records, Harrison was living in South Carolina at the time of the warrant being served.

Harrison is facing charges of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and indecent assault.

Harrison was been released after posting $250,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 13.