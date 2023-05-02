DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millerstown man has been charged with multiple sex crimes after two alleged assaults in Dauphin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 30, 2019, a woman contacted Troopers alleging she was raped on two occasions in 2017.

State Police began their investigation and on April 23, 2023, arrested Nicholas Kadick without incident.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

According to State Police, Kadick was charged with rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and indecent assault forcible compulsion, all felonies.

Kadick was arraigned with bail set at $100,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for May 22.