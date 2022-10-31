COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of the 200 block of S. Fifth Street.

The district attorney’s office says that shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Lancaster Avenue for a reported vehicle collision with entrapment.

At the scene, police located an unresponsive woman in a green Chrysler van in the eastbound lane facing the right curb, according to the district attorney’s office. They also found a gray Honda Odyssey van, driven by Kilheffer, partially in the eastbound lane facing southeast, the district attorney’s office said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kilheffer and the woman were transported to the hospital, and the woman was pronounced deceased from multiple traumatic injuries due to the collision, the district attorney’s office reported.

According to an affidavit, a witness who was driving behind the Chrysler told police that the victim’s vehicle was in its proper lane of travel when it was struck hard, the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said that a reconstruction of the crash showed there were no roadway defects, weather conditions, or visibility issues that could have contributed to the collision. Mechanical safety inspections of the vehicles showed no mechanical defects that could have contributed.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Kilheffer’s vehicle traveling westbound and entering the eastbound lane of the roadway before hitting the woman’s van nearly head-on, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said that Kilheffer was charged with a summary offense of leaving the lane of travel in addition to the third-degree felony charge of homicide by vehicle.