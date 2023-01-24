CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a Cumberland County jury submitted a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent regarding a 2021 shooting in Wormleysburg Borough.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says that on Aug. 25, 2021, Kent drove to a home in Wormleysburg, got out of his car, and fired eight shots into a bedroom window. Nobody was in the home at the time of the shooting and nobody was injured.

The district attorney’s office says Kent left the area driving fast and was later arrested on the same day. Police seized a firearm from Kent’s car that matched the description from the Wormleysburg shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An investigation was launched, and police determined that the shooting arose from a personal dispute, according to the district attorney’s office.

Senior Assistant Cumberland County District Attorney Daniel Tarvin and Assistant Chief John Friel of the West Shore Regional Police Department prosecuted the case.

Kent failed to appear for his second day of trial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, and his whereabouts are currently not known. Anyone with information or tips regarding Kent’s location is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department during normal business hours.

Kent’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.