HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County jury has convicted Jerome Kasey of first-degree murder for the Nov. 16, 2021, shooting death of Jeramiah Beamon.

The shooting took place in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg City where Beamon, Kasey, and another man were walking at the time.

According to the Dauphin County DA’s office, Beamon was shot by Kasey at least five times which includes three times to the head.

Kasey fled the Harrisburg area to Maryland and later to Lubbock, Texas where he was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in January 2022.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police, led by Detective Brian Carriere conducted the investigation which allowed the police to identify Kasey as the shooter in under 24 hours.

Kasey was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a former felon and carrying a firearm without a license. The sentencing is scheduled for June 26, 2023, before Judge Scott Arthur Evans.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jack Canavan and Deputy District Attorney Breese Lantzy prosecuted the case.