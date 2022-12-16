CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury in Cumberland County found a man guilty of multiple drug charges stemming from a 2021 search warrant.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Devontay McFadden was found guilty of one count of felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and one count of felony possession with intent to deliver ANPP, a fentanyl powder.

McFadden was also convicted of one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from a search warrant conducted at McFadden’s Silver Spring Township apartment in April 2021. During the search, officers discovered a substantial amount of fentanyl and ANPP.

Officers also found drug-related paraphernalia in the residence and a large amount of money, consistent with drug dealing, in McFadden’s clothing. After the drugs were discovered, McFadden made a statement admitting to knowledge of the drugs.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Daniel Tarvin and by Detective Anthony Fiore of the Cumberland County Drug Task Force. The prosecution team at trial included Senior Assistant District Attorney Nichole Vito.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, before Judge Masland.