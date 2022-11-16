UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on I-78 before using a ramp to enter I-81 North. As it was merging onto I-81, it was traveling too fast for the conditions and lost control, according to police.

The sedan began to spin and traveled across the grass median and into the southbound lanes of the highway, hitting a Chevrolet Equinox SUV that was driving south on I-81, police reported.

Police said the front end of the SUV hit the driver’s side back door area of the sedan, entrapping a passenger who died from his injuries. The passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was 37-year-old Santos Diaz-Colon of Reading, according to state police. PSP has also stated that the next of kin was notified.

Four other people sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to the police report.