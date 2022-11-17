WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport.

Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.

A Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on U.S. 11 when it exited the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail, then became airborne and hit a tree before coming to an uncontrolled final rest about 40 feet off the roadway, according to police.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Herndon, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.