WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The man was driving in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when his vehicle was hit by a second vehicle that had been driving on the Baltimore Pike (Route 194).

The man’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side, and the driver died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The office said the man was the only occupant of his vehicle.

The condition of the second vehicle’s driver is not known or reported by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The name of the man who died will be released pending additional family notification.