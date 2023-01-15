ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13.

According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg, the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township near the 6600 block of the highway. The man was driving north on the highway in the northbound lane.

State Police say he then left the northbound lane and entered the southbound lane, and then traveled directly into the path of a car in the southbound lane. This is when police say the man and the second vehicle crashed head-on.

The man had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire department and was flown to York hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to state police, the driver of the other vehicle sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by Greencastle EMS to Meritus Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.