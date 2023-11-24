(WHTM) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Franklin County on Wednesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Wayne Road in Guilford Township.

Police say the crash happened after a Honda Civic which was traveling north in the northbound lanes crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit a southbound Jeep Renegade head-on.

The driver of the Honda Civic was extricated and flown to York Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

One passenger in the Honda Civic and the driver of the Jeep Renegade were also injured in the crash.