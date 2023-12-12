NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after police say a head-on collision occurred in Lebanon County during the morning hours of Monday, Dec. 11.

According to North Londonderry Township Police, officers responded to an accident on Gravel Hill Road at Bindnagles Road at 8:27 a.m.

Police said that a man from Palmyra was driving north on Gravel Hill Road when a southbound vehicle crossed into the lane and struck the man’s vehicle head-on. The man died due to the crash, according to officers.

The Lebanon County Accident Reconstriction Team assists the North Londonderry Township Police Department with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 717-838-5276.