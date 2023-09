(WHTM) — A man has died following a single vehicle crash in Cumberland County on September 11, 2023.

According to Pennsylvania Police, 29-year-old Robert Kelley Jr. was driving southbound on Red Hill Road in How Township when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Kelley was then transported via ambulance to Holy Spirit Hospital. Police were later notified by the Cumberland County Coroner that Kelley was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 28 due to complications from the crash.