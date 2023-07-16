HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Halifax Township, Dauphin County on Saturday, July 15.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 78-year-old man was traveling west on Powells Valley Road east of Price Road in Halifax Township around 3:39 a.m. State police say the man failed to negotiate a lefthand curve in the roadway, traveled off the southbound shoulder, and struck a reflective marker.

Troopers then say the motorcycle continued traveling off the shoulder, struck a bush, and then a traffic sign. When the motorcycle hit the sign, the man was thrown from it. State Police then say the motorcycle fell onto the man.

State Police say that the man was wearing proper protective equipment, however, he was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted on the scene by Halifax Fire and EMS as well as the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.