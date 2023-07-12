CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Coroner’s office responded to a vehicle crash on July 11 in the borough of Mt. Holly Springs.

According to the coroner’s office, the vehicles involved were a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer. They collided at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Yates Street.

Afterward, the operator of the motorcycle was transported to Carlisle Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

Mount Holly Springs Borough Police Department is still investigating the incident.