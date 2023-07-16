PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a tractor accident occurred in Penn Township, Cumberland County on Saturday, July 15.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, they were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 2000 block of Walnut Bottom Road. The office states that a 71-year-old man was in the process of putting his farm tractor into a garage after washing it.

The coroner’s office states that the tractor starts with a hand crank, and believes the brakes on the tractor failed. The office believes that the tractor struck and ran over the man.

The incident is currently under investigation at this time.