LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a vehicle became submerged in flood waters during the morning hours of Monday, Dec. 18 in Lancaster County.

According to a report from the Lancaster County Coroner’s office, the office responded to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for a patient who was pronounced dead in the emergency department.

The report said that a coroner investigator observed a 73-year-old Ephrata man who had been taken to the hospital after his vehicle became submerged in high water on the roadway from the heavy rainfall. The incident occurred on Cabin Drive in West Earl Township at around 7:37 a.m. on Monday.

The coroner’s office stated that the man was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The man was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled.