DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a crash Friday evening that is causing problems for traffic along I-283.

According to 511pa, there is a crash along PA 283 westbound at the Harrisburg International Airport exit causing a lane restriction as of 6:48 p.m.

Details of the crash are unclear as the number of vehicles involved or if there are any injuries are still unknown.