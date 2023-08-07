CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man has died five days after he crashed a motorcycle in Cumberland County.

According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, they were dispatched to the hospital Monday after a 22-year-old died from his injuries days after a crash.

The coroner’s office said that Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the crash and there will be no autopsy. The identity of the operator was not released by the coroner’s office.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, just before 1 p.m., the man was riding his motorcycle in the area of Furnace Hollow Road and Gutshall Road in Southampton Township, according to troopers.

He then reportedly hit a tree and was critically injured, according to troopers. The man was transported to the Wellspan York Hospital for treatment but died days later.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was noted in the report that his cause of death is from multiple blunt force head injuries and he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.