YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man has died days after he was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in York County, according to the coroner’s office.

Jeffrey Burke, 54, of York City, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car that was backing out of a parking lot along East Market Street on Wednesday, July 12 just after 6:40 p.m., according to the coroner’s report.

First responders found Burke suffering from critical injuries and rushed him to Wellspan York Hospital for treatment, but the coroner said he died days later on Sunday despite life-saving measures.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Burke’s cause of death was ruled to be from multiple blunt-force injuries, and it was noted in the report that he did not have a helmet on.

There will be no autopsy, but a toxicology report was obtained. York City Police are investigating the crash.