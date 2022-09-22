LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The name of the man is pending release while next of kin is notified of the death.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter

According to a report from the coroner’s office, the man was driving his motorcycle south on Woodbine Road before he lost control near the intersection of Church Road.

The man was thrown off the motorcycle and was found by a driver who passed by the scene of the crash.

The man was transported to WellSpan York Hospital where he died soon after. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident.

A blood toxicology report was run and is currently pending results.