YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died 17 days after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in York County.

According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old John Kunkle of York was pronounced dead at 9:32 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 17 days after the crash occurred.

Police say that Kunkle was involved in a crash on Monday, Aug. 28 at 4:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Johnson Road in Codorus Township where he struck a tree.

The report says that no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Kunkle was transported to WellSpan York Hospital and died 17 days later on Thursday.

The coroner’s office says that the cause of death was septic shock due to blunt force trauma and that the manner of death is accidental.