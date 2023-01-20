LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP.

Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County Police Department (LCPD) in 1922, traveled to Lancaster with his wife and donated his grandfather’s nightsticks, whistle, and badge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Capt. Charles was the only man to ever hold every title in the LCPD throughout his career.

With almost 200 years of history, Lancaster police were excited to display the items in honor of Raymond Charles.

The LBP wants to thank the Charles family for donating the historic items as well as for visiting Lancaster to see where their grandfather served.