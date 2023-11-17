LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man is facing over 50 charges including child rape after being accused of sexually assaulting three different children in Lancaster County.

According to the charges filed by Lancaster Police, Dennis Martinez, 38, of New York, allegedly assaulted the children at different residences in Lancaster County.

In interviews with police, the children reported they were each forced by Martinez to perform sexual acts and were touched inappropriately multiple times.

One instance included when Martinez was with two of the victims and told them he would take them to get their nails done in exchange for sexual acts, according to the complaint.

The children’s ages at the time of the assaults ranged from 8 to 15, and the first sexual assault was in January 2011, according to the criminal complaint.

Martinez faces several charges that include felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and corruption of minors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say that they believe there may be other victims from Martinez’s sexual abuse and ask for anyone with information to come forward.