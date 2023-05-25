EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews responded to the Ephrata Borough Authority’s wastewater treatment plant after a man reportedly fell into an empty concrete tank.

Crews found a contractor, who was working on a project over a 20-foot tall empty concrete tank, had fallen into the tank. Medical teams used ladders to go inside the tank and provide the man treatment while teams prepared to extract him, which took over an hour according to a police report.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Various fire companies helped lift the man out of the tank via a system of ropes and he was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

A medical helicopter was on-scene but was not used. Over 11 first responding agencies were at the wastewater treatment plant, police say.