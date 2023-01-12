CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show.

On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.

Police worked with the PA State Police Auto Thet Task Force and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Carlisle Police say the investigation found Treece obtained a fraudulent vehicle title for the Corvette and the vehicle was located in Ohio with someone who owned it since the 1980s.

Police say Treece made a false insurance claim on the vehicle and was subsequently arrested.

Treece was charged with felony forgery, filing a false insurance claim, washing vehicle titles, criminal use of a communication facility, and multiple misdemeanors.

Treece was released and scheduled for preliminary hearings in February.