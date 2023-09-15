DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was found dead after first responders were called to a shed fire Friday morning, according to Dauphin County officials.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. along the 700 block of Lausermilch Road, spokesperson for the county Jennifer Fitch said in an email.

After arriving, first responders found Douglas Sweigart, 62, of Hummelstown, dead outside of the shed, Fitch said.

Sweigart’s cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy, Fitch said.