CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed in Cumberland County.

Around 7:07 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle police officers were called for someone who was stabbed at the 400 block of Fairground Avenue.

A 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his abdomen and chest and taken to the hospital, police said.

According to police, the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say that they are looking to speak with witnesses who were at or near the area of the skate park. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (717)-240-6621.