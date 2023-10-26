HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Donte Pickens is wanted by police for criminal homicide and various charges for his alleged involvement in a fatal assault in Harrisburg.

On Sept. 2 around 2 a.m., Jonathon Jacob of New York was found in the roadway near North 6th and Radnor Streets.

The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to multiple traumatic injuries.

Following an investigation, Harrisburg Police identified Pickens on Oct. 26 as the assailant who allegedly assaulted Jacob and left him unconscious. Police say Jacob was later struck by a passing vehicle.

Pickens allegedly stole Jacob’s vehicle after the assault, according to police.

Police did not say whether Jacob had died from the assault or from being struck by the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Pickens or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.