CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 20-year-old man is in custody after Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle received reports of a man wearing a mask with a gun near West Pine Street in Mount Holly Borough at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Schools in the area were locked down temporarily.

Troopers arrived on the scene and say the man in question ran away, but was eventually taken into custody and identified as Zachary Kramer of Carlisle.

State police say they found an airsoft gun, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in a backpack that Kramer had.

No threats were made directly towards schools, state police say.