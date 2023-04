YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was injured after a shooting early Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on West Princess Street and Belvidere Ave in York City.

York City Police say a 39-year-old man was injured and is expected to survive.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified at this time.