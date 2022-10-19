HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Hanover man was hospitalized after a shooting in York County, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department.

Hanover police say the 35-year-old was shot in the chest in an alley off the 100 block of North Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The victim was taken to the hospital with a “serious injury,” according to police.

Officers say the suspect is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim, who they say was uncooperative with the investigation. Police say the suspect fled the scene of the shooting in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575.