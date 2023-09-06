HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Harrisburg during the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 6.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 500 block of Woodbine Street and 5th Street at 2:30 p.m. A man was shot in the leg, police said. He was then taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have made no arrests at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900.