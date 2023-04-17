LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after a stabbing in Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, around 7:22 a.m. police responded to a stabbing in the area of S. Queen and Farnum Streets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers located a man with a stab wound to his torso; he was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Police say they have identified a suspect who knew the victim, however, the suspect is not in custody. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call 717-735-3300 and ask for Det. Burgett or any working detective.