(WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the afternoon of Thursday, October 26.

Police say they responded to the area near E. College Ave and S. Queen Street at about 4:40 p.m.

When they arrived officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to York hospital for treatment and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Detective-Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or calling the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.yorkcitypolice.com.