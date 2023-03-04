MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with arson after he allegedly set a motel room on fire in Cumberland County.
According to the Middlesex Police Department, on Thursday, March 2, officers were directed to the former Diamond Carlisle Motel for a report of a man starting a fire in the motel.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two vacant rooms that were on fire.
Officers talked to a witness to the incident and soon after would locate the alleged suspect 57-year-old Roy Sampson walking through the parking lot of the hotel.
Sampson has been charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. According to court documents, he is currently incarcerated at the Cumberland County Prison after he was unable to post bail which has been set at $100,000.