LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said.

When first responders arrived at the scene they determined that one man was killed after being hit by a bulldozer, according to a police report.

Police stated that two men were cutting down trees in a ravine when the bulldozer rolled down the hill, crushing one of the men.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and Ephrata Police are investigating the death.

The deceased’s name has not been released yet.