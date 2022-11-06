SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning.

According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical when one of the men fatally shot the other.

State Police say the man who fired the gun remained on scene until Troopers arrived.

The shooting remains an active investigation and the identities of both men remain unknown at this time.

Anyone with information or who obtained video of the incident is asked to contact State Police in Carlisle.