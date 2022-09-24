YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a shooting in York City early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., York City Police responded to the 400 block of Wallace St for a reported shooting.

Officers discovered a 28 year old male victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to York Hospital. The victim later died from his injuries. where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives were notified and are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. They can also call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.