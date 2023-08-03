HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a two vehicle crash in York County on Thursday morning.

The York County Coroner’s office says they were called to the 1000 block of Woolen Mill Road around 4:50 a.m. for a fatal crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash occurred when an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming sedan, according to the York County coroner’s report. The driver of the sedan, who was wearing a seat belt, succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force trauma and the manner was ruled accidental.

The identity of the person killed will be released pending notification of the family.

Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating.