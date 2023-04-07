YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man died Thursday night after a motorcycle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office says the 24-year-old was riding north on Winterstown Road when he lost control of the bike and crashed near the intersection of Dairy Road around 9 p.m.

According to the coroner’s office, a witness reported the motorcycle passing a vehicle at a high-rate of speed before the crash.

The coroner’s office says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was transported to Wellspan York Hospital where he died.

The cause of death was ruled to be multiple blunt force injuries.