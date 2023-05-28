Red and blue Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was killed Saturday night and a woman has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. near Woodcrest and West Woods Avenues in Warwick Township.

Officers located an unresponsive man believed to have been operating the Harley Davidson who was declared deceased at the scene. A female rider was taken to an area hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

Preliminary evidence discovered during an investigation by the department’s crash reconstruction officer determined the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Woodcrest Ave. when it exited the roadway northbound. The motorcycle then went through an area of mulch, shrubbery, and landscape rock before striking a mailbox and sideswiping a utility pole before coming to a stop.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.