READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Reading Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of W. Windsor Street for a shooting. Officers found an injured 32-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds deceased.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez allegedly broke into the apartment and shot both victims. Police say Ojeda-Rodriguez had a previous relationship with the female victim and that the incident is considered to be domestic-related.

Police say Ojeda–Rodriguez turned himself in at City Hall and was taken into custody.