DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man led Pennsylvania State Trooper on a pursuit in Dauphin County, resulting in a three-vehicle crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Dhanraj Itwaru was actively fleeing from Troopers down I-81 South. Itwaru was traveling with a 16-year-old passenger in his car.

Itwaru was traveling in the south left lane, while a 2018 Subaru Forester was traveling in the same lane further up from him. A tractor trailer was traveling in the far-right lane headed south on I-81 nearby, police say.

According to police, the Subaru moved into the middle lane of traffic. Itwaru swerved partially into the median, lost control of his vehicle, and then swerved back across the left lane. He then struck the Subaru, pushing the Subaru and himself into the tractor trailer in the right lane.

All three of the vehicles were disabled at this point, police say.

Police took Itwaru and the 16-year-old passenger into custody. The 16-year-old and the driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

Police say that all of the vehicles were towed from the scene.

Itwaru was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center. He was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, DUI, related drug charges, Reckless Endangering and numerous summary traffic violations.