EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested after leading Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a car pursuit through Lebanon and Dauphin Counties on Wednesday, March 15.

According to Troopers, at around 3 p.m. troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2013 Honda Civic on State Route 22, also known as Allentown Boulevard, traveling east near Mill Road in East Hanover Township.

On State Route 22 at Picnic Woods Road, the vehicle made an abrupt U-turn onto State Route 22 westbound in front of a pickup truck, and a pursuit was stated with speeds reaching and exceeding 100 miles per hour on State Route 22 westbound.

The pursuit continued into Dauphin County where PSP troopers were able to successfully deploy spike strips on State Route 22 at Bretz Drive, as well as near State Route 22 at State Route 39.

The Honda Civic continued westbound before coming to stop as a result of a PIT maneuver near North Clover Lane in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

The operator of the vehicle, 29-year-old Diego Andres Martinez Valencia, was taken into custody. Martinez Valencia was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.

PSP out of Jonestown is investigating.