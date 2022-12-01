(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30.

According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.

The pursuit involved a gray Ford Ranger. West Manchester Township Police told troopers that the vehicle ran a red light and almost struck an officer.

At 1:10 a.m., troopers observed the Ford Ranger traveling on Glenwood Road and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of US Route 15 in Franklin Township, York County. The vehicle immediately fled and a pursuit was started.

After the pursuit traveled on US Route 15 and many surrounding backgrounds in York, Cumberland, and Adams counties, the vehicle became immobilized.

The driver, 28-year-old Devin Strough was taken into custody soon after and a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude the officer was filed through the district court.