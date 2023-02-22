CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A New York man pled guilty in Cumberland County to one count of ethnic intimidation after antisemitic stickers were left at the Asbell Center for Jewish Life on the campus of Dickinson College.

Police say on Jan. 23, 2022, Frank Petromio was seen on video placing the stickers with “inflammatory and intimidating messages” on the Jewish Life building’s windows and doors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Petromio was ordered to serve a year of probation, have no contact with the Asbell Center for Jewish Life, to not be on the premises of Dickinson College, and attend a cultural awareness course.

Misdemeanor charges for harassment and disorderly conduct were dismissed at sentencing on February 21, 2023.

The incident was investigated by the Carlisle Police Department and Dickinson Public Safety.