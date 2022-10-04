SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Coatesville man has pleaded guilty for his involvement in a fatal 2016 home invasion in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Bills pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary and robbery, as well as one count of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth sentenced Bills to 5-10 years in prison.

Bills is the fourth defendant who has been sentenced for their role in the death of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home.

On the night of Dec. 2, 2016, the District Attorney’s office says Baker, Lyles, and Smith went into the home while Bills stayed at the car. Pitch was fatally shot in the head and torso and upon returning to the vehicle, the DA’s office says Smith told Bills, “It didn’t go as planned.”

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman read statements from the victim’s family and one which stated, “Whether or not you were in the house or pulled the trigger, you were part of the reason Dennis isn’t here anymore.”

Bills testified in the trials of the three other defendants: Christopher Lyles, Michael Baker, and Kristopher Smith. Smith was convicted of first-degree murder and Lyles and Baker were convicted of second-degree murder.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper spoke at the hearing about the danger of the gang the convicted defendants associated with and that he “had no doubt they would attack [Bills]” if they had the opportunity. Judge Ashworth stated Bills testified truthfully and consistently in all three trials and for that should be commended but was also a part of a deadly crime. The judge also stated every precaution should be taken to make sure Bills is safe.

ADA Fetterman prosecuted each case and presented evidence and testimony throughout the trials that the men targeted Pitch’s home on Timothy Drive for a robbery after hearing the victim might be in possession of a large sum of cash. Smith and Bills lived in the Narvon area near the victim, but Smith was the connecting piece in conspiring with Lyles and Baker, who lived in Delaware County and drove to Lancaster County to commit the crime.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffanie Camarota assisted in the prosecution. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jonathan Potoka filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of the trial.