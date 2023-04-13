HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – River rescue crews and first responders are staged near the Dock Street Dam after two men went into the water Thursday morning.

According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the two adult men fell into the water around 7:30 a.m.

Maisel confirmed that one person was rescued alive, but their condition is unknown.

First responders are continuing to search for the second person and the scene remains active at this time.